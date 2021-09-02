Russia ready to contribute to Armenian-Turkish rapproachment – Zakharova

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia has recorded and taken note of the recent positive signals between Armenia and Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said in a press conference.

‘’As you know, Russia has always advocated for normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations. By the way, it’s necessary to remind that in the past we directly participated in mediation efforts. We contributed to the signing of Zurich protocols in 2009. Those protocols assumed stage by stage normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, without preconditions’’, Zakharova said.

According to the Russian MFA representative, Russia not only played the role of a mediator, but also made practical and effective steps which gave positive results.

‘’But in the future the sides did not implement them, but that was the will of the sides. Now we are ready to contribute to the rapproachment of the two neighboring countries by all means, based on mutual respect and considering the interests of one another’’, Zakharova said.

In a meeting with foreign Ambassadors to Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that if Armenia takes positive steps to establish peace in the region, Turkey will respond respectively. In response to that statement, during the Government sitting, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia will evaluate the positive signals from Turkey, will respond to those signals with a positive signal.