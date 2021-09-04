Azerbaijani MFA sends complaint letter to Russia for using ''Republic of Nagorno Karabakh'' term in an official website

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry of Azerbaijan sent a complaint letter to Russia for using ‘’Republic of Nagorno Karabakh’’ term in the website of the Unified Information System of the Government of the country, ARMENPRESS was informed from Azerbaijani media.

Th Azerbaijani media outlets note that the Russian side explained it as a ''technical error'', but it has not been eliminated yet.

A Russian governmental website has used the term “Republic of Nagorno Karabakh”, something it has avoided doing in the past.

The term was used in the procurement section of the Russian government’s single information platform in the defense ministry’s bid for buying maintenance services for the barracks of the Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.