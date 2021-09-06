UK supports efforts of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs - Wendy Morton

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone conversation with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Wendy Morton on September 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors discusses a broad scope of issues related to regional security and stability. Minister Mirzoyan stressed that a lasting and stable peace in the region can be achieved through a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the basis of known principles and elements. Wendy Morton, in turn, noted that the United Kingdom supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan also presented to Wendy Morton the situation created as a result of the provocative actions of Azerbaijan, in particular, the penetration of Azerbaijani troops into the sovereign territory of Armenia. He stressed that such a behavior by Azerbaijan undermines efforts for regional security and stability.

Accepting his colleague's congratulations on assuming the post of Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed the readiness of the Armenian side to develop cooperation with the UK in areas of common interest.

In the context of coordinating the efforts of the countries against climate change, the interlocutors highlighted the effective holding of the 26th summit of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) to be held in Glasgow, UK in November this year, as well as the participation of the Armenian side in the conference.