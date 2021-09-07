Azerbaijani military opens fire at civilian settlements in Artsakh, village home damaged

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On September 6, at around 19:30, the Azerbaijani side opened fire at the Armenian positions and the direction of peaceful settlements from the positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka-Taghavard settlements of the Martuni region of Artsakh, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement today.

“The house of one of the residents of Taghavard has been damaged from the shooting. Three bullets hit the wall of the house, one – the window of one of the bedrooms. 6 civilians, one of them a minor, live in the house damaged from the Azerbaijani fire”, the Ombudsman said.

After midnight, the Azerbaijani side continued the shots, but no victims and material damage have been reported.

Russian peacekeepers and the law enforcement agencies of Artsakh have been notified about the incident.

“The Azerbaijani positions located near the vicinity of the peaceful settlements are a direct and real threat to the life, health and other vital rights of the people of Artsakh and distort the normal life and operation of the people in those settlements”, he said, adding that the failure to hold the perpetrators accountable leads to repetition of such cases.

“Comprehensive investigation of all ceasefire violation cases, including the involvement of Russian peacekeepers, should be on the agenda”, the Artsakh Ombudsman said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan