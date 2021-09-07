Renewed efforts necessary to release Armenian prisoners of war without preconditions – EPP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A meeting of the European People's Party (EPP) Political Assembly was held in Brussels on September 6-7 to discuss political developments in the member states, as well as the position on Afghanistan and the situation in Armenia and Belarus, ARMENPRESS reports the EPP statement reads.

"The EPP Political Assembly has been informed of the situation with the Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, who are still detained, which violates the November 9 trilateral declaration and international humanitarian law. Renewed efforts by European institutions is necessary for ensuring the proper release of prisoners of war without preconditions," the statement said.

The next conference of EPP delegates will take place on November 17-18 in Rotterdam.