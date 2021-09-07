Armenian FM highly appreciates India's role for comprehensive settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received on September 7 Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Deval. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan drew the Indian Ambassador's attention to the situation created by the oenetration of theAzerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this regard, the Minister praised India's principled position, as well as its continued support for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that one of the priorities of Armenia's foreign policy is the deepening and strengthening of traditional friendly relations with India, raising the political dialogue and cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The spheres of trade and economy, transport-communication, IT, defense, healthcare, culture, education-science were singled out as important directions of cooperation. The significant role of the Armenian-Indian intergovernmental commission was highlighted in terms of full use of the existing potential in the economic sphere.

The interlocutors also discussed the current developments around the North-South international transport corridor.

Referring to the cooperation of the countries on multilateral platforms, the parties recorded with satisfaction the continuation of mutual assistance within the framework of international organizations. In this context, in terms of strengthening international security, Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the fact that India will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2021-2022.

The Armenian side also thanked the Government of India for its continued assistance in the field of healthcare.