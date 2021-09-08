Georgian PM says challenge of Artsakh war could transform into new opportunity for Armenia

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili finds Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s victory in the early elections of parliament in Armenia to be the beginning of a new era for Armenia and the Armenian people.

During a meeting in Tbilisi, PM Garibashvili once again congratulated Pashinyan on his victory in the elections and said that he has already gotten acquainted with Pashinyan’s vision.

“I got acquainted with Mr. Pashinyan’s new vision, which is about development, the prosperity of his country and the Armenian people. Certainly, the Artsakh war was a difficult challenge for our region, but now I believe that this challenge will transform into a new opportunity, which will bring prosperity to Armenia and the Armenian people,” Garibashvili said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan