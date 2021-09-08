Armenian PM meets Georgian President in Tbilisi

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Tbilisi, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on social media.

Nikol Pashinyan and Salome Zourabichvili highlighted the importance of the further development of the Armenian-Georgian centuries-old relations and expressed confidence that the partnership of the two brotherly countries will receive a new impetus after Pashinyan’s visit.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Georgia on September 8 on an official visit.

