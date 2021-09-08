Armenian, Georgian PMs discuss transit opportunities of the two countries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Most of the discussion between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visitor to Georgia, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garbiashvili was dedicated to the agenda of opening an era of peaceful development in the region.

''Yes, we mutually state that, unfortunately, there are many unresolved issues, conflicts and threats in our region, but we try to help each other to focus on the opportunities that exist in parallel. I think that supporting each other in utilizing the opportunities is the very formula that should make risk management more feasible and accessible for us'', ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told the reporters.

The Armenian Prime Minister thanked his counterpart for assisting the return of 15 Armenian captives on June 15.

''During those days, when we were discussing, we called each other several dozen times, it was a pre-election campaign period, and I was even joking, saying that during those two days I communicated more with the Prime Minister of Georgia than with our voters. I think that those two days were very important in terms of forming a new level of personal cooperation between us'', Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan also emphasized that fact that both Armenia and Georgia continuously demonstrate their committment to democracy and democratic processes, which creates new opportunities for the development of relations. ''I presented to Prime Minister Garibashvili our proposals and perceptions over regional issues and solutions enshrined in the Action Plan of the Armenian Government. I think there are new opportunities here as well, the use of which is not a reality yet, but we were talking about the fact that we should make efforts to use those opportunities'', the Armenian PM said, adding that transit opportunities of Armenia and Georgia were discussed with the Georgian PM.

''By the way, this does not refer to the transit opportunities of Armenia separately, or of Georgia separately. We discussed what we could do to increase each other's potential. You are aware that projects are being implemented in the field of energy, we are also discussing programs in the field of transport communication, I hope that we will be able to find the most effective option from the possible solutions'', Pashinyan concluded.