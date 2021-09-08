Armenian, Georgian FMs discuss issues related to agreement on creating ''Persian Gulf-Black Sea'' corridor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Tbilisi as part of PM Pashinyan's delegation, met on September 8 with David Zalkaliani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia. The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agreement on the establishment of the "Persian Gulf-Black Sea" international transport corridor and new opportunities within it.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the sides discussed a broad scope of issues, expressed readiness to make efforts for further deepening the partnership, particularly in the spheres of politics, economy, communications, culture, tourism.

The sides expressed confidence that the intensification of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries will contribute to regional security and stability. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia attaches great importance to deepening trade and economic cooperation with Georgia, highlighting the role of the Armenia-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In the context of sustainable development and strengthening security in the region, Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the unblocking of regional communications, which will also provide new opportunities for the expansion of Armenia-Georgia cooperation.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan thanked the Georgian government for its mediation efforts in the repatriation of 15 Armenian prisoners of war. At the same time, he added that Azerbaijan still keeps Armenian POWs and civilian detainees as hostages, which is a violation of international humanitarian law, as well as its obligations under a trilateral statement.

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his Georgian counterpart on the situation created as a result of the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia, which undermines regional stability.

Touching upon the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the need to resume the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.