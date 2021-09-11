Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Artsakh’s Minister of Defense resigns

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense and Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan resigned.

His resignation was formally accepted by President Arayik Harutyunyan on September 11, the presidency reported.

No replacement has yet been named.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








