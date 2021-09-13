Armenia reports 296 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. 296 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 249,146, the ministry of healthcare reports.

6659 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 12.

577 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 233,105.

The death toll has risen to 5018 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 10,040.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1175.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan