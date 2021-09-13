UNLIKE – a new Armenian designer clothing brand

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Hermine Stepanyan, a well-known actress, TV host and blogger, and designer Gayane Soghomonyan united their efforts to create a new Armenian brand - UNLIKE Fashion Outbreak.

UNLIKE collection is made of high-quality fabrics, is in line with world trends and at the same time is affordable for the wider public.

Starting from September 15, UNLIKE clothes which are now shown at Tpagrichner 4 showroom will be presented also in the "5 Concept" multi-brand store launched by Armenian designers. ARMENPRESS reports the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages are always available for those who prefer online shopping.

According to Hermine Stepanyan, the co-founder of UNLIKE brand, she had great desire to contribute to Armenia's economic progress especially after the war. And the creation of high-quality and affordable Armenian production was what Hermine thought about the first.

“I have been working with designer Gayane Soghomonyan for years. I was thinking of developing another type of cooperation with Gayane after the creation of the capsule collection by Soghomonyan Fashion for the project “Life is beautiful with Hermine Stepanyan”. The COVID-19 pandemic and the painful events of 2020 in our country made me committed to an idea that we should find a new inspiration, recover and continue creating in our land. I talked to Gayane and we realized that we are ready to make a contribution into the Armenian fashion industry and the development of the field,” says Hermine Stepanyan.

They involved partners to support their startup - UNLIKE which is made for those who appreciate stylishly designed comfortable and affordable clothes.

Gayane Soghomonyan, designer with more than 25-year-long experience in fashion industry, mentions that she has been sewing clothes for herself from the school years trying to look differ from her peers. “I pursue the principle of emphasizing the uniqueness during my whole career and I try to express it in all my collections. You know I always smile during making UNLIKE clothes because our brand is about positive mood in bright colors,” says Gayane Soghomonyan.

Why UNLIKE?

The founders of UNLIKE note that the whole team was actively involved in the creative process – deciding on the brand name, the colors of the collection, the fabrics. The choice was made for UNLIKE which means different, diverse and incomparable.

“The name of our brand should be out of box, non-stereotypical, memorable, and why not, intriguing. This name is challenging in itself, that’s completely about us; it’s our inspiration, different and original,” added Hermine Stepanyan.

UNLIKE Fashion Outbreak has also market expansion plans for the future. The customers are not only offered oversize clothes for each season, but also UNLIKE collection will be replenished with evening dresses in the near future. The Autumn-Winter collection will not be delayed.