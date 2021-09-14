Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

Nikol Pashinyan comments on the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines sent by France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a post on his Twitter page in French on the occasion of sending the first batch of vaccine donated by France to Armenia.

"In confirmation of the Armenian-French friendship, the first 25,000 doses of the 200,000 doses of vaccines donated by France to Armenia in the fight against COVID-19 have arrived in Yerevan’’, ARMENPRESS reports the PM wrote.

 








