Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security councils of CSTO member states will take place in Armenia in the first half of 2022, the CSTO said in a press release.
“An individual protocol decision has been made in this regard,” the CSTO said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09:22 PM Pashinyan and Tajik president discuss bilateral ties, CSTO partnership
- 08:56 European Stocks - 15-09-21
- 08:55 US stocks up - 15-09-21
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-09-21
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-09-21
- 08:52 Oil Prices Up - 15-09-21
- 09.15-22:59 PM Pashinyan arrives in Tajikistan on a working visit
- 09.15-21:13 CSTO to provide necessary assistance to Tajikistan in case of threats from Afghanistan
- 09.15-20:05 Every effort is made for the repatriation of Armenian POWs – Pashinyan
- 09.15-19:50 PM Pashinyan announces about taking all measures for controlling risks over Goris-Kapan road
- 09.15-19:37 Deputy PM meets with representatives of grape purchasing companies, minimal purchasing price rises to 130 AMD from 115
- 09.15-19:15 PM Pashinyan to pay a working visit to Tajikistan
- 09.15-18:01 Launch of large-scale project to eternalize memory of martyrs to be announced on September 21
- 09.15-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-09-21
- 09.15-17:43 Asian Stocks - 15-09-21
- 09.15-17:32 Armenia hopes it will be possible to preserve gas tariff on the border this year
- 09.15-17:16 Drip irrigation. 5 questions and answers with Converse Bank
- 09.15-16:50 Secretary of Security Council of Armenia discusses return of POWs from Azerbaijan with Russian counterpart
- 09.15-16:04 Armenian Finance Minister, Japanese Ambassador highlight boosting economic, cultural ties
- 09.15-15:39 Ucom prolongs the unlimited internet offer for level up 4700 and level up 5500 subscribers
- 09.15-15:03 Iranian prisoners extradited from Armenia
- 09.15-14:37 Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Indian Ambassador
- 09.15-14:35 USAID Armenia Integrity Project launched
- 09.15-12:51 Armenia’s Secretary of Security Council presents latest developments of NK conflict at CSTO Dushanbe meeting
- 09.15-12:44 United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh as having been resolved – Ambassador to Armenia
20:29, 09.10.2021
Viewed 2336 times Lavrov comments on Zelensky’s announcement about possible large-scale war with Russia
16:55, 09.10.2021
Viewed 2221 times Russia doesn’t plan to pull out peacekeepers from Karabakh upon completion of initial term, says analyst Vladimir Evseev
16:55, 09.11.2021
Viewed 2185 times United States doesn’t consider status of Nagorno Karabakh resolved, reiterates Ambassador Tracy
21:06, 09.09.2021
Viewed 2080 times Heads of Armenian, Austrian parliaments discuss in detail the steps to be taken for the immediate release of POWs
19:36, 09.09.2021
Viewed 1889 times Moscow closely follows discussions on peace agreement in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno- Karabakh status clarification