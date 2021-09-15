Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Armenia to host 2022 CSTO meetings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The next meetings of the foreign and defense ministerial councils and the committee of heads of security councils of CSTO member states will take place in Armenia in the first half of 2022, the CSTO said in a press release.

“An individual protocol decision has been made in this regard,” the CSTO said.

