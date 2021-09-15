Armenian Finance Minister, Japanese Ambassador highlight boosting economic, cultural ties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received today Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the finance ministry told Armenpress.

The minister introduced the government’s five-year action plan to the Ambassador and thanked the Japanese government for the support provided to Armenia in different areas, in particular the healthcare sector.

The officials emphasized the need for developing the commercial and cultural cooperation and discussed all preconditions existing for that. They highlighted the importance of boosting the economic and cultural ties between the Armenian and Japanese peoples.

The Japanese Ambassador assured that he is ready to take respective actions to expand the bilateral relations in different directions and to contribute to their further development and strengthening.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan