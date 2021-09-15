PM Pashinyan to pay a working visit to Tajikistan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Republic of Tajikistan on September 15-17.

A ARMENPRESS was informed from the Prime Minister’s Office, Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe, as well as in the joint sitting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.