PM Pashinyan arrives in Tajikistan on a working visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on a working visit. PM Pashinyan was met at Dushanbe International Airport by Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda and Deputy Foreign Minister Farhod Salim, ARMENPRESS reports.

On September 16-17, PM Pashinyan will participate in the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe, as well as in the joint sitting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

PM Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.