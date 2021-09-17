Certain process needs to be started: Armenian deputy PM on demarcation and delimitation works

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The process of demarcation and delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan should start, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told reporters, commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova according to which the incidents taking place on Armenia’s Kapan-Goris road once again confirm the necessity of starting the demarcation and delimitation works on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“I think here a certain process needs to be started”, the deputy PM said.

