President Sarkissian presents Armenia’s investment climate to leaders of famous int’l organizations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with leaders of a number of famous international organizations and foundations (Google, Cargill, Nestlé, Revolution, Highgate, OneRagtime) on the sidelines of the Summit of Minds in the French city of Chamonix.

In a statement the President’s Office said that this meeting was an exclusive opportunity to present Armenia’s economic potential, areas of development capacities and directions for mutual interest.

In his remarks President Sarkissian introduced Armenia’s investment climate, the attractive areas for investments and the investment opportunities.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges caused by the recent war, President Sarkissian highlighted the need for finding right ways for getting out of this situation, creating conditions for economic development.

Answering the questions of the businessmen, the Armenian President presented his vision about the future, about the strong Armenia, which, he noted, requires the use of the greatest advantage of the Armenian people – the human resource.

One of the key competitive advantages of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian highlighted its bridging role between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, which, he said, opens new and serious opportunities for foreign businessmen and investors. The President said he is ready to assist those companies and businessmen, who are interested in the cooperation with Armenia, as much as he can within his powers.

President Armen Sarkissian invited the meeting participants to attend the Armenian Summit of Minds this year in the town of Dilijan on October 23-24.

