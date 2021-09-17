UK Ambassador sees opportunities for cooperation with Armenia in the field of science and technology

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK to Armenia John Gallagher.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry, the Minister welcomed the Ambassador and presented the scope of the main functions and programs implemented by the Ministry, which include a number of issues related to digitalization, ecosystem creation, and the implementation of educational programs. Khachaturyan expressed confidence that within the framework of the reforms implemented in Armenia, there is a great potential for deepening cooperation with Great Britain in the sphere of high-tech industry.

Assessing the achievements of Great Britain in the field of high-tech industry, the Minister highlighted the opportunities of exchange of experience, provision of consulting assistance, which will have a positive impact on Armenia. In connection with the re-equipment of industrial enterprises and the introduction of new technologies, the Minister offered the Ambassador to consider the possibility of establishing joint ventures.

Congratulating the Minister on the appointment, the Ambassador noted that the role of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry is very important for the development of the country, and that the Ministry has outlined quite ambitious programs, the potential of which exists in the country.

Ambassador John Gallagher sees many opportunities for cooperation with a country like Armenia, which is recording developments in the field of science and technology.

The parties also touched upon the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, particularly in educational, innovative, investment and market development programs.