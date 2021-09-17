Artsakh’s NSS denies information about presence of Azerbaijanis with Iranian passports in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The information about the presence of Azerbaijanis with Iranian passports in Artsakh does not correspond to the reality.

ARMENPRESS reports the National Security Service of Artsakh informs that the information has been spread by media outlets of Artsakh and Armenia.

‘’Artsakh’s and Armenian media reported that people with Iranian passports, who may be Azerbaijanis, were involved in the construction works in Artsakh. We inform that the mentioned suspicions do not correspond to the reality. Like in the past, now also foreign citizens have been involved and continue to be involved in various professional and non-professional activities in the Artsakh Republic, including construction, which is illogical to present as an unusual phenomenon’’, NSS Artsakh said.

The National Security Service of Artsakh also added that in case of such cases, it carried out actions in partnership with the NSS Armenia to discover and prevent the spying activities of the special services of foreign countries.