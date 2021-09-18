President of Artsakh receives acting rector of Yerevan State University

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today acting rector of the Yerevan State University Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, the President’s Office reports.

The development of cooperation in university field was discussed.

The Artsakh President welcomed the YSU’s initiative to participate in the “100 houses to Artsakh” project, aimed at providing displaced persons with homes.

The YSU acting rector thanked the President for the warm welcome and informed that the University is going to implement new programs with the State University of Artsakh. He noted that the idea to participate in the aforementioned project first of all symbolizes the unity of the Armenian people, adding that keeping Artsakh as Armenian has no alternative.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan