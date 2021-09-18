CSTO announces joint budget in military field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have announced about the joint budget for conducting research and experiment developments in the military field, Russian Deputy Prime Ministery Yuri Borisov told Russia-1 TV channel.

He stated that this is a new initiative.

“We are moving from a simple verbal coordination to a more serious integration”, the Russian deputy PM said.

