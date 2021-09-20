Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

Azerbaijan returns two Armenian citizens who had appeared in the territories under Azerbaijani control

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the works done by the Armenian and Russian border guards, on September 19 at 23:45 Azerbaijan returned the two Armenian citizens who had appeared in its territory a day before.

The two citizens were driving on Goris-Vorotan road and deviating from the road, found themselves in an area under the control of Azerbaijan on September 19.








