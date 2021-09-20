Armenia, Russia can jointly solve issues related to economy and pandemic – Russian Deputy PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to support Armenia to overcome the economic crisis and the pandemic through joint efforts, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Deputy FM Alexey Overchuk said during the discussion themed ‘’Armenian-Russian economic cooperation: Promising projects’’ held in Yerevan in the sidelines of Armenia Business Forum.

"The economic cooperation between Russia and Armenia has rather deep roots. Through joint efforts, we can help each other find answers to global challenges such as the economic crisis and the pandemic. Together we can achieve the best results and even surpass them. This year we already see positive results in the joint trade - a bit over 17%’’, Overchuk said.

According to him, however, the current results of the trade turnover cannot be satisfying for the strategic partners, as it is possible to do better, and it is necessary to do better.

"We have a serious potential to record growth in joint trade and investments, and most importantly, we have effective tools for cooperation. Russian and Armenian entrepreneurs receive support from the state, there is an opportunity to use the tools of Russian institutions. All this contributes to the development of their businesses," said the Russian Deputy Prime Minister.

He expressed hope that within the framework of the business forum, Armenia will rediscover Russia for itself. According to Overchuk, Russia can offer effective solutions for transport, energy and social infrastructure.

"We expect that based on the results of today's event, there will be new joint projects that will allow us to take a serious step in bilateral relations," Overchuk said, calling on the business circles of the two countries to study all the opportunities in all areas.