Samvel Karapetyan plans to invest nearly 600 million USD in Armenia’s energy sector

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Energy is the basis for sustainable economic development for any country, but in case of Armenia, it’s twice important, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the Association of Armenian Businessmen, President of Tashir Group of Companies Samvel Karapetyan said in Yerevan during the Armenia Business Forum, presenting the 5-year plans of the Tashir Group.

‘’We plan to invest up to 600 million USD for ensuring energy security, including creation of new industrial capacities and modernization of electricity networks’’, Karapetyan said.

The Armenian businessman urged to consolidate efforts over Armenia.

‘’Armenians are a nation with serious potential and our task is to consolidate efforts for a sustainable future’’, Karapetyan said.