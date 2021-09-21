France stands by Armenia to help overcome challenges after NK war – Macron

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of the Armenian Independence, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“Mr. President, on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day I address you and the Armenian people my wishes of happiness, prosperity and success. France and Armenia are connected by unique, deeply rooted relations. These close and reliable friendly relations continue today in all areas. France wants to play the role of peace in the region, and it is with this spirit that it stands by Armenia to help overcome the challenges it faces a year after the bloody Nagorno Karabakh war. In this respect, France will in particular be committed in preserving the cultural and religious heritage of the region, which reflects the uniqueness and richness of the South Caucasus”, the French President said in his letter.

Emmanuel Macron vowed to make all efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and leading to the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus for the benefit of the development and prosperity of the region.

“This also supposes resumption of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. As a Co-Chair country, France is ready to provide its support on this matter. On this symbolic occasion, reaffirming my wishes, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”, President Macron said.

