China ready to strengthen friendly ties with Armenia, Xi tells Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President Armen Sarkissian on the Armenian Independence Day, the presidency reported.

“On behalf of the government and people of China, I am conveying my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the friendly people of Armenia on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence,” President Xi jinping said in the message.

“The dynamic of development of bilateral relations between China and Armenia is currently maintained. China and Armenia support each other in issues of key interests for the two countries, cooperation within the framework of joint construction of the One Belt One Road Initiative is also stably developing, significant achievements are recorded in the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic. I highly appreciate the Armenian-Chinese relations and I am ready to make efforts together with you to deepen political mutual-trust, strengthen traditionally friendly relations and encourage mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors for the benefit of the two nations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan