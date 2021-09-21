President Sarkissian visits Yerablur to honor memory of fallen troops

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of Independence Day, President Armen Sarkissian visited the Yerablur military cemetery in the morning of September 21 to honor the memory of those who gave their lives for Armenia.

Sarkissian laid flowers to the graves of fallen troops of the 2016 and 2020 Nagorno Karabakh wars.

The president also laid flowers to the grave of assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, National Hero Monte Melkonian and Military Commander Andranik Ozanian.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan