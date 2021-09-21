Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang congratulates PM Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day.

“I cordially congratulate you and convey my best wishes to you and the Armenian government on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia. By overcoming the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic from last year, the mutual political trust between China and Armenia is constantly strengthening, cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of One Belt One Road is steadily developing. I am ready to make joint efforts with you in the direction of elevating the mutually-beneficial cooperation in various sectors to a new level to shape a new content of development for the Armenian-Chinese relations.

I wish robust health and all the best to you.

I wish prosperity to the Republic of Armenia, and peace and happiness to the Armenian people,” the Chinese premier said in the telegram.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan