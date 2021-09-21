President of Artsakh congratulateсs Vladimir Putin on the victory in the State Duma elections

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the victory of the United Russia Party in the State Duma elections.

ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan stressed that the results of the voting clearly showed the high level of support and trust of the Russian society towards the strategic direction of the Russian leadership.

"Russia's strategy is aimed at the further development of the country, strengthening its international reputation, increasing the welfare of its citizens. I am confident that the State Duma of the new convocation will continue to contribute to the expansion and deepening of traditional friendly ties between the Russian and Armenian peoples, as well as the strengthening of the security environment in our region and the establishment of lasting peace," Harutyunyan said.