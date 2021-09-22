Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the President’s Office reports.

“On the occasion of the Independence Day I want to convey, Your Excellency, my congratulations and best wishes to the Armenian people.

I am full of hope that after a difficult year we can expect to overcome the global healthcare challenges and have better times in the future”, the letter reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan