Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the 30th anniversary of Independence, the President’s Office reports.

“On the occasion of the Independence Day I want to convey, Your Excellency, my congratulations and best wishes to the Armenian people.

I am full of hope that after a difficult year we can expect to overcome the global healthcare challenges and have better times in the future”, the letter reads.

 

