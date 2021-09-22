CSTO Thunder 2021 drug enforcement special forces drills to take place in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. From 24 to 28 September, this year, in the Republic of Armenia, special training "Thunder-2021" of the special forces of anti-drug departments, internal affairs and special services within formations of the special forces of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will be held. The training will take place in accordance with the Joint Training Plan for the command and control bodies and formations of the assets of the CSTO collective security system for 2021, the CSTO said in a press release.

In the course of the first phase, combined groups of Special Forces of the competent bodies of the CSTO member States and the Armenian Armed Forces will practice training and application tasks in the mountainous area with difficult terrain.

At the same time there will be a command and staff training with the operational personnel of the Operational Staff of the formations of special forces of the CSTO CRRF on the planning and conduct of the special operation.

In the process of solving training tasks special troops from CSTO member States together with units of the Armenian Armed Forces and Border Troops will practice interaction, gain experience and skills of participation in a special operation in conditions maximally close to real combat.

During the second phase of the training a competition in tactical shooting from combat weapons and the practical actions of combined operating and combat groups of special forces in solving problems within the mission will be held.