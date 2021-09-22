Ex-wife asks for privacy to protect son from disinformation as Armenian pop star Hayko battles COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Musician Hayko’s former wife has spoken out about the artist’s health condition after it was revealed that he’s hospitalized with COVID-19.

Fashion designer and singer Anahit Simonyan, who was married to Hayko from 2010 to 2020, released a statement on social media asking for privacy to safeguard their son Arman, who is unaware of the situation.

“Please, don’t spread disinformation. Our son Arman is unaware of this and is receiving numerous letters and questions. Please don’t write letters or ask questions to the child. I will be grateful if you don’t ignore my request,” Simonyan said.

She said that Hayko’s health condition has stabilized.

The Yerevan M. Heratsi Medical University’s Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan issued a statement, saying that their medics are treating Hayko to overcome the “cruel COVID-19”.

“We’ve utilized everything we got, let’s hope he’ll overcome it,” she said.

News about the singer’s hospitalization was first came about on September 21, when it was reported that Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan visited him at the hospital as a personal friend.

