Azerbaijani farmer killed in landmine explosion
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani farmer was killed in a landmine explosion while carrying out agricultural works in the village of Bala Jafarli in the country’s north-western Qazakh district, Turan news agency reported.
The report said that the victim was a resident of the village of Khanlgar of the same district.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 09.22-20:36 Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Poland highlight resumption of NK peace talks
- 09.22-20:22 Armenian FM presents to Lithuanian FM situation resulted by penetration of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory
- 09.22-19:02 Russia considers Minsk Group an important tool for NK conflict settlement
- 09.22-18:05 President of Tajikistan congratulates Prime Minister of Armenia on Independence Day
- 09.22-17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-21
- 09.22-17:20 Asian Stocks up - 22-09-21
- 09.22-16:19 Egypt’s Cairo Tower lit in celebration of Armenia’s independence
- 09.22-15:46 Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem to support rehabilitation of Artsakh war veterans
- 09.22-15:37 Ukraine’s President congratulates Armenian people on Independence Day, wishes peace and prosperity
- 09.22-15:33 ‘Armenian people continue to make great strides in bolstering democracy and rule of law’ – Congresswoman
- 09.22-15:30 Azerbaijani farmer killed in landmine explosion
- 09.22-15:11 Parliamentary committee on defense and security sets up working group for Syunik border situation
- 09.22-15:06 Putin appoints Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia’s permanent representative to CSTO
- 09.22-14:02 Ex-wife asks for privacy to protect son from disinformation as Armenian pop star Hayko battles COVID-19
- 09.22-13:58 CSTO Thunder 2021 drug enforcement special forces drills to take place in Armenia
- 09.22-13:14 Artur Davtyan participates in session of CIS Coordination Council of Prosecutors General
- 09.22-13:12 Artsakh Ombudsman receives representatives of French organization L’Œuvre d’Orient
- 09.22-12:30 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day
- 09.22-12:08 Armenian Catholic bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch
- 09.22-12:01 Senator Menendez congratulates Armenia on Independence Day
- 09.22-11:19 Armenia reports 273 daily coronavirus cases
- 09.22-11:06 ‘We’ve never initiated an attack on any country, we want peace’ – Armenian Ambassador to US tells Al Arabiya
- 09.22-10:58 Secretary Blinken, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss Nagorno Karabakh
- 09.22-10:32 Independence Day event was humble, tasteful and appropriate – Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan
- 09.22-10:15 France’s Macron congratulates 30th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence in Armenian
14:50, 09.16.2021
Viewed 2638 times Armenian government to direct $1 billion for construction of Kajaran-Sisian section of North- South Road Corridor
17:18, 09.18.2021
Viewed 2041 times ‘No one will be able to remove the flag of Artsakh’ – Armenian Parliament Speaker on Azerbaijani actions
19:57, 09.16.2021
Viewed 1982 times Russia informs Baku about its position on Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises
10:43, 09.17.2021
Viewed 1872 times Armenia takes Azerbaijan to World Court, asks provisional measures with extreme urgency
13:11, 09.18.2021
Viewed 1868 times “TUMO Armenia” campaign launched in Gyumri