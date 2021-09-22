Egypt’s Cairo Tower lit in celebration of Armenia’s independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Gezira Cairo Tower was illuminated with the tricolour flag of Armenia on 21 September to mark 30 years on the republic's independence from the Soviet Union, Ahram Online reports.

The event, organized in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy in Cairo, saw the tower lit in red, blue, and orange.

Members of the Armenian community in Egypt celebrated the event by taking Nile feluccas to watch up close the tricolour flag on the tower.