Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-09-21

YEREVAN, 22 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.70 drams to 484.23 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.44 drams to 567.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 8.23 drams to 660.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 373.23 drams to 27625.27 drams. Silver price down by 14.78 drams to 351.14 drams. Platinum price down by 36.66 drams to 14571.98 drams.