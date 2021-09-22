Russia considers Minsk Group an important tool for NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia continues considering the OSCE Minsk Group an important tool for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Deputy FM Andrey Rudenko told TASS in Tashkent.

Answering the question if the Minsk Group still preserves relevance for the Russian side, Rudenko said that it’s not doomed to inactivity.

‘’Contacts continue, maybe not so publicly, but they continue. Our Co-chair of the Minsk Group visited Baku and Yerevan, held a number of meetings there, including at the high level. At the moment the trio of the Co-chairs plan to meet in New York, in the sidelines of the General Assembly. Moreover, they plan to meet not only with each other, but the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. If it takes place, it will be a positive sign showing that the settlement process between the two countries has entered the practical stage’’, Rudenko said.