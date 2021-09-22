Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Poland highlight resumption of NK peace talks

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, met with Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau on September 22. The Ministers touched upon a number of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, expressing mutual readiness to take practical steps to strengthen cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed form the press service of the MFA Armenia, within the framework of the Armenia-EU Partnership, the Ministers discussed issues related to the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the deepening of the Eastern Partnership cooperation based on common values.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the forthcoming Polish OSCE Chairmanship. Minister Rau briefly presented the general priorities of the Polish chairmanship.

Referring to the issues of regional security and stability, Minister Mirzoyan presented the steps taken to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against the people of Artsakh, particularly emphasizing the imperative of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in detention in Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan also drew his counterpart's attention to the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh and the involvement of relevant international organizations in that issue.

Both sides expressed confidence that it is necessary to resume the peace process of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair’s format.