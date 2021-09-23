LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $2906.00, copper price up by 1.53% to $9246.00, lead price down by 2.17% to $2123.00, nickel price up by 0.69% to $19050.00, tin price up by 2.64% to $35000.00, zinc price up by 0.56% to $3037.00, molybdenum price stood at $46250.00, cobalt price stood at $53380.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.