North Korean Premier Kim Tok Hun sends greetings to PM Pashinyan on Independence Day

PYONGYANG, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Premier of the Cabinet of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Tok Hun sent a message of greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate on Independence Day on September 21, DPRK Today reported.

Kim Tok Hun wished Pashinyan “great success in his responsible work for the socio-economic development”.

The North Korean Premier also expressed belief that greater progress would be made in the development of the bilateral relations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries which will fall next year.

