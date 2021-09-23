Armenian, Greek FMs discuss issues of regional and international agenda

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, in the framework of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias, the MFA reports.

The officials discussed the issues on the Armenian-Greek rich bilateral agenda, emphasizing the need to make efforts aimed at further strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting the sides commended the mutual support within the framework of international organizations.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Greece exchanged views regarding a number of urgent issues of the regional and international agenda. Minister Mirzoyan briefed his Greek counterpart on the situation resulting from Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, underlining the immediate need for repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the importance of resuming the peace process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.