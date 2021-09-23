Armenia to participate in Moscow International Book Fair

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will participate in the Moscow International Book Fair September 23-27.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said that the traditional participation is dedicated this year to the 30th anniversary of Armenian independence.

The program seeks to promote Armenian literature and writers abroad.

The official opening ceremony of the event is scheduled for September 24.

The Armenian pavilion will be represented by Shirak Province Library director Gevorg Amiryan, National Library of Armenia Head of Literature Promotion Department Arevik Kamalyan, and representative of the Yerevan’s Dom Moskvi (House of Moscow) Center Svetlana Sahakyan.

The books displayed at the pavilion will then be donated to the library of the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

