Georgian PM congratulates Pashinyan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, Pashinyan’s Office said.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I cordially congratulate the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. The Armenian people passed a long path full of numerous challenges for building a successful and independent state. Despite the numerous difficulties, I believe that the Armenian people will continue successfully building an independent, democratic and strong state in the future as well.

The geopolitical dynamics of the region and the existing challenges make the cooperation between our countries more significant both at the bilateral and regional formats. I want to express my readiness for further strengthening this mutually beneficial cooperation.

I am happy that I had a chance to host you in Georgia. I am convinced that we will have many opportunities for the discussion of issues vital for our countries.

Once again congratulations on the Independence Day of Armenia.

I wish peace, success, kindness, progress and welfare to our brotherly Armenian people”, the letter reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan