Biden's NSA Jake Sullivan, Erdogan’s chief advisor discuss South Caucasus

WASHINGTON, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s chief advisor Ibrahim Kalin at the White House to discuss, among others, the developments in South Caucasus, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a press release.

“Mr. Sullivan expressed appreciation for our work together in Afghanistan and underscored the need for continued cooperation there, including on efforts to ensure humanitarian assistance continues to flow unimpeded to Afghans in need.

They discussed our shared efforts to address global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and threat of climate change.

They exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and South Caucasus, as well as the importance of maintaining stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to enhance the U.S.-Turkey bilateral relationship,” Horne said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan