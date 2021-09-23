Genetic Architecture, Genome Editing and 3rd Generation Sequencing Center opened at Armenian-Russian University

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Genetic Architecture, Genome Editing and 3rd Generation Sequencing Educational and Scientific Center of Excellence was inaugurated today at the Armenian-Russian University in Yerevan, seeking to train highly qualified researchers and experts for the sector.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan attended the opening ceremony. In his remarks, Dumanyan stressed that higher education and science are one entirety and can’t be viewed separately from one another. He said that there can’t be a high-quality higher education without science, and vice versa.

“From this perspective the opening of this laboratory is commendable,” he said. “This is a big achievement. This center is highly needed in educational processes. We must continue our approaches in all sectors, so that all educational institutions are equipped with laboratories, without which it is difficult to imagine both education and research.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan