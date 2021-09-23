Armenian Speaker of Parliament to pay official visit to Russia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation.

The agenda of the upcoming visit, as well as a number of other issues were discussed today during Simonyan’s meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin, the Parliament’s press service said.

At the beginning of the meeting Speaker Simonyan touched upon the recent fatal attack in the city of Perm, offering his condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a recovery to the injured.

Coming to the relations between the two countries, Alen Simonyan highlighted the constant development of the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary ties.

The Russian Ambassador in turn highly valued the bilateral partnering relations at regional and international levels. He called the productive operation of inter-parliamentary groups as a parliamentary achievement and emphasized the importance of constant development of multi-polar cooperation bridges.

