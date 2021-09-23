Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-09-21

YEREVAN, 23 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 483.75 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.90 drams to 567.05 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.33 drams to 661.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 43.72 drams to 27581.55 drams. Silver price up by 2.46 drams to 353.6 drams. Platinum price up by 794.31 drams to 15366.29 drams.