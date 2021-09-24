Affordable mortgage and more. Converse Bank is the partner of Build Armenia

As a partner of Build Armenia, Converse Bank within the framework of the expo-exhibition, will present mortgage lending products with partner construction companies, as well as come up with interesting offers for the exhibition customers.

"Converse Bank has traditionally been one of the leaders in the mortgage market. It offers financing both with its own resources and program funds at competitive interest rates. We continuously focus our attention to providing high quality customer services. "Visitors to the Expo will have the opportunity to apply on site for a mortgage on competitive terms, and also obtain Mastercard Standard or VISA Classic card free of charge", says Converse Bank.

Developers who are the members of the Association of the Armenian Real Estate Developers attend the event and present the real estate available in the primary market.

The objective of the event is to unite the leaders in the field, operating in Armenia, to present the real estate available in the primary market by the developers who are members of the Association, to promote sales, as well as to facilitate the establishment of business relations.

Build Armenia Expo will take place on September 24-25 at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

